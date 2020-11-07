John I. Wilcox, Jr.



89, of Canton, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, on December 26, 1930, a son of the late John I. Sr. and Milanda (Moore) Wilcox; also preceded in death by his mother that raised him, Dora Wilcox; son, Michael Wilcox; brother, George Taylor; and nephew, Dennis Taylor. The owner and operator of Wilcox Custom Tailoring in New Philadelphia for 50 years; he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict; and was a member of Crystal Park United Methodist Church of Canton.



Survived by wife of 66 years, Myrtle B. (Ennis) Wilcox; three daughters: Kathy Ford, of Atlanta, Georgia, Linda Wilcox, of Canton, Stephanie Wilcox, of Canton; two sons, Ivan (Harleynda) Wilcox, of Omaha, Nebraska, Mark (Pamela) Wilcox, of Dallas, Texas; daughter-in-law, Alta Wilcox, of Canton; sister-in-law daughter of love Ramona Saulter, of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Lisa Ash of Canton; as well as niece, Terri Taylor of New York; nephew, Ricky Taylor of New York; and god-daughter, Ronetta Fields of Cincinnati; as well as 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 9th., from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home. A private family service will be held immediately following. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens following services.



Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home



Locally Owned Since 1917



330-455-0293



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store