John J. Bailey "Jack"
age 81, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, September 10, 2020, at the Truman Hospice House following an illness. A son of the late John and Ruth (Sickles) Bailey. Jack was born in New Philadelphia, Ohio on March 2, 1939. He was a graduate of the 1957 New Philadelphia High School where he played football and also enjoyed singing in the choir.
Jack married the love of his life, Mary Anne (Price) and they were married for over 62 years. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne; and his two children, Dan (Faith) Bailey and Ruth (Jeff) Immel. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with all of them including his six grandchildren: Jason (Jami) Bailey, Derek (Christine) Bailey, Lucas (Jordain) Bailey, Megan (Luke) Kneuss, Amanda (Christian) Immel, and Victoria (Dylan) Knight; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Joanne (Jim) Robinson, Linda (Denny) Hochenberry; his brothers, Dale Bailey and Paul (Emily) Bailey; and many nieces and nephews. Jack was known as the Miracle Man. He fought many illnesses during the past 32 years. It began at age 49 with a brain aneurysm and only a 10% chance to life. God saved Jack and has answered many prayers throughout his illnesses and for this our family is forever grateful. We are also grateful for Mary Anne his loving wife who gave all her love and care during this time. Jack was employed many years by the former Warner Swasey Co, and later by Bailey Ford. He attended the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Oldtown Valley. He enjoyed farming and loved his land. He enjoyed his muscle cars and going to car shows with his 66 Mustang convertible. He formerly belonged to the New Philadelphia Eagles and Moose. He had a positive attitude even during his illness. Jack would often say it's another beautiful day. All who knew him loved him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Bonnie Youngen, Betty West; his nephew, Brad Bailey; and his sister-in-law, Anna Mae Bailey.
Jack's life will be celebrated with a family only service at Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia on Monday, September 14, 2020. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jack by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Memorial contributions in Jack's name may be directed to the Community Hospice of New Philadelphia, Ohio where he received excellent care and love. Contributions can also be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, New Philadelphia.