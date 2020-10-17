John Jay Breeding80, of Strasburg, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Country Club Nursing Home in Dover following a period of declining health. He was born in Dennison on Dec. 15, 1939 to the late John and Lois (Curtiss) Breeding and married Carol Andrews on Aug. 25, 2007. She survives. He was a graduate of Fremont High School and went on to graduate from Carnegie Technical School. He is retired from InSet Systems in Akron and a member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Baltic.In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Julia Crowley of Michigan and Elizabeth "Betsy" Scales of Strasburg; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory. Memorials may be made to the Dennison Depot 400 Center Street, Dennison, Ohio 44621or Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation 10810 E. 45th Street Suite 300, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74146.Smith-Varns330-852-2141