John L. Campbell 1944-2019
74, of New Philadelphia, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in his home at New Philadelphia. A son of the late George Bowie and Violet Jean (Legge) Campbell, John was born August 1, 1944 at Louise, W.Va. John graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1962. He was a longtime employee of Alsco, which later became Aleris, in Gnadenhutten and in North Carolina working as a procurement manager for the last 20 years prior to his retirement. John attended Community of Christ Church at New Philadelphia and was a lifetime member of the New Philadelphia Elks. He was an avid golfer and fisherman and also enjoyed boating, camping, playing cards, gardening and tending to his yard. John also enjoyed spending the past 10 winters with his wife of 54 years, Sue, at Fiesta Grove in Palmetto, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Sue (Bean) Campbell whom he married on February 6, 1965; his children, Susan (Paul) Morehead of New Philadelphia, Todd (Tiona) Campbell of Bolivar and April (Brian) Byrne of Columbus; his grandchildren, Lindsey and Mitchell (fiancé, Amy) Lorenz, Logan Morehead, Tori and Taryn Campbell and John "Jack", James and Campbell Byrne; a brother, Jerry (Leila) Brady; a sister, Donna (Terry) Simmons; a sister-in-law, Kim Brady and numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ralph Brady.
In keeping with John's wishes, cremation will take place and his family will greet guests during a memorial visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Elder Patty Spears officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be held on the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia. Inurnment will be held in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of John by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to Community of Christ Church, 515 Church Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
