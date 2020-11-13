John L. Erb



69, of 7640 Frease Road, Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on Dec. 23, 1950 in Walnut Creek to the late Levi and Fannie (Yoder) Erb and married Katie Miller on May 4, 1974 who survives. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and he enjoyed giving buggy rides in Berlin for many years. John was a friend to everybody.



In addition to his wife, Katie, he is survived by his children, Marlin (Ruth) Erb of Baltic, Mary Ellen (Atlee) Miller of Fredericksburg, Fannie Erb of Sugarcreek, Anna Mae (Jason) Chupp of Holmesville and Sara (Leroy) Yoder of Sugarcreek; 16 grandchildren, Loretta, Emily, Joel and Josiah Erb, Laura Miller, Marlin (Cindy) Miller, Daniel (Special Friend Diane) Miller, Julia (Special Friend Merle) Chupp, Lyle, Michelle and Andrea Chupp and Maria, Bryan, Rhoda, David and Delilah Yoder; brothers, Leroy Erb and Albert (Elsie) Erb; sisters, Mary (Jacob) Mast, Anna (Levi) Kuhns and Erma (Wayne) Yoder and a sister-in-law, Anne (Noah) Chupp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Melvin Erb, a sister-in-law, Barbara Erb, his father and mother-in-law, Melvin and Mary Miller, brothers-in-law, Eli Miller and Paul Miller and sisters-in-law, Verba Miller and Anna Miller.



Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 14th at 9 a.m. at the family residence with Bishop Abe Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the Yoder Community Cemetery, Salt Creek Township, Wayne County. Friends may call anytime at the residence. Murray Funeral Home in Fredericksburg is handling arrangements.



Murray Funeral Home, 330-435-6670



