1/
John L. Erb
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Erb

69, of 7640 Frease Road, Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on Dec. 23, 1950 in Walnut Creek to the late Levi and Fannie (Yoder) Erb and married Katie Miller on May 4, 1974 who survives. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and he enjoyed giving buggy rides in Berlin for many years. John was a friend to everybody.

In addition to his wife, Katie, he is survived by his children, Marlin (Ruth) Erb of Baltic, Mary Ellen (Atlee) Miller of Fredericksburg, Fannie Erb of Sugarcreek, Anna Mae (Jason) Chupp of Holmesville and Sara (Leroy) Yoder of Sugarcreek; 16 grandchildren, Loretta, Emily, Joel and Josiah Erb, Laura Miller, Marlin (Cindy) Miller, Daniel (Special Friend Diane) Miller, Julia (Special Friend Merle) Chupp, Lyle, Michelle and Andrea Chupp and Maria, Bryan, Rhoda, David and Delilah Yoder; brothers, Leroy Erb and Albert (Elsie) Erb; sisters, Mary (Jacob) Mast, Anna (Levi) Kuhns and Erma (Wayne) Yoder and a sister-in-law, Anne (Noah) Chupp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Melvin Erb, a sister-in-law, Barbara Erb, his father and mother-in-law, Melvin and Mary Miller, brothers-in-law, Eli Miller and Paul Miller and sisters-in-law, Verba Miller and Anna Miller.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 14th at 9 a.m. at the family residence with Bishop Abe Yoder officiating. Burial will be in the Yoder Community Cemetery, Salt Creek Township, Wayne County. Friends may call anytime at the residence. Murray Funeral Home in Fredericksburg is handling arrangements.

Murray Funeral Home, 330-435-6670

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral service
09:00 AM
the family residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
330-435-6670
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved