John Leonard Seng
"Together Again"
age 88, of Findlay, Ohio and formerly of Dover, Ohio died early Friday, July 17, 2020, following a period of declining health. Born at Lima, Ohio on November 9, 1931, John was a son of the late William Henry and Letti Pearl (Baird) Seng. John graduated from Lima South High School and entered into the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge John furthered his education and became a proud graduate of THE Ohio State University. On September 2, 1956, John married the former Nancy Miller and together the couple raised four children and shared in 60 years of marriage prior to Nancy's passing on May 25, 2017. John and Nancy shared a deep faith in the Lord and were former members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia and St. Paul Lutheran Church at Bolivar. For many years, John faithfully served on the church and synod council. He enjoyed Bible studies and singing in the church choirs. John served as a member of the Dover City Council and professionally, worked as a Metallurgist for Precision Castings in Minerva, Ohio. In his younger years, John was actively involved with Little League Baseball and even served time as a league commissioner. In his free-time, John enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and playing chess.
John is survived by his children, John (Debra) Seng of Findlay, Ohio, Patricia Swick of Dover, Rebecca (Mark) Weber of Highland Village, Texas and Stephen (Gina) Seng of Columbus, Ohio; 10 grandsons; two great-grandsons; a great-granddaughter; his siblings, Rose Norseth of Maryland, and David Seng of Louisiana as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Maurice Seng and William Seng and two sisters, Louise Gage and Ruth Bousley.
In keeping with John's wishes, cremation will take place through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. Private inurnment will be held in the Dover Burial Park. Memorial contributions in John's name may be directed to Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of John by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com