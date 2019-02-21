|
|
John Lorin Hursey, Sr,
age 84, of Newcomerstown, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Mercy Medical Center at Canton following a period of declining health. Born in the family home at Newcomerstown on Feb. 19, 1935, John was a son of the late John R. and Edra Clark Hursey. John was a 1953 graduate of the former Port Washington High School. On Oct. 4, 1954 he married the former MaryAnn Nigro and together the couple had four children and celebrated 62 years of marriage prior to her passing on Sept. 26, 2017. John and MaryAnn attended First Baptist Church in Port Washington and most recently had attended the Hartwood Church at Newcomerstown. Professionally, John was a truck driver for 43 years having been employed by several area businesses. He previously owned the Lamplighter Inn and was co-owner of the former Port Grocery with his wife. John loved riding around the family property feeding the deer and loved caring for his dog and companion, Keo.
Surviving are three children, Ruth Hursey-McCoy, David (Debbie) Hursey, and Thomas (Laura) Hursey; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Mary) Hursey and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by a son, John L. Hursey Jr.
Cremation care will be conducted by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. A private service celebrating John's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in John's name may be directed to John Hursey, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, C/O Indian Valley Foundation, PO Box 171 Gnadenhutten, Ohio 44629. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of John by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019