John Lyman Hammond
73, of Dennison, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Union Hospital in Dover after a period of declining health. Born February 18, 1946 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Walter Hunt Hammond and Helen Marie (Brokaw) Hammond. A 1964 graduate of Uhrichsville High School, John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967, including a year in Vietnam, and was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. He was a surveyor for the Ohio Department of Transportation for 30 years and belonged to Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. In retirement, he enjoyed being a member of the YMCA where he loved to dress up for holidays to entertain the Pre-School classes. He will be lovingly remembered for playing Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, a Leprechaun and Uncle Sam, among many others.
On June 22, 1974, he married Mary Elizabeth (Datko) Hammond who survives him along with their sons, Garry and Joey Hammond; his sisters, Mary (Chuck) Melzer and Bonnie (Pete) Maurer; brother, Thomas (Debra) Hammond; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Hammond, and brother and sister-in-law, Walter "Gene" and Connie Hammond.
Father Tom Gardner will celebrate the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19, at Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., concluding with a 4:45 p.m. Christian Wake Service, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church and the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 17, 2019