John Myron Miller



88, of Winesburg, passed away Saturday morning, September 19, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on May 1, 1932 to the late Abraham and Fannie (Miller) Miller. On March 29, 1956 he married Tena Miller who survives. He was a loving husband, and father, and took special interest in his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a dedicated family man - loving, loyal, and caring, and had a compassionate heart for others. He was a faithful member of the Bethel Fellowship Church. John was an avid reader, loved to travel - Israel, Romania, South and Central America, Alaska, and in the later years enjoyed living in Florida for part of the winter. He was a retired farmer, and founder of John M. Miller and Sons Trim Carpentry.



Surviving is his wife Tena and their six children, Amy Sue (Mose) Miller of Trail, Wilma Lou (Tim) Beachy of Walnut Creek, Ruby Irene Miller of the home, John Allen (Loretta) Miller of Winesburg, Philip A.(Ruth) Miller of Winesburg, and Joseph L. (Rhoda) Miller of Winesburg; 25 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; three sisters Sara (Omar) Lapp of Gap, PA, Ida (Aaron) Troyer of Rutherford, TN, and Irma (John H.) Miller of Winesburg. Preceding him in death are his parents; three brothers, Abe Jr. (Clara) Miller, Joe (Mary) Miller, and David H. (Fannie) Miller; and two sisters, Mabel Miller and Ada (Moses) Beachy.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, September 21 at the Bethel Fellowship Church 4183 SR 39, Millersburg, Ohio 44654 with Pastor Mark Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Sunday. Social distancing will be encouraged.



Miller Funeral Care - Walnut Creek, Ohio 330-893-2273.



