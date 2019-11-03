Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Dover Burial Park
John N. "Jack" Paisley Jr.


1932 - 2019
John N. "Jack" Paisley Jr. Obituary
John N. "Jack" Paisley Jr.

87, of Dover died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Inn at Northwood. Jack was born on August 6, 1932 in Dover and was a son of the late John Sr. and Evelyn Mason Paisley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, June Paisley on May 6, 2013; two children, Janet and James Paisley; granddaughter, Crystal O'Connor, and a sister, Sally Memmelaar.

Jack retired in 1984 as a Captain from the Dover Police Department after 24 years of service; but he was known for selling cars from his home for many years. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, member of the FOP and was an avid race car fan.

Jack is survived by his children, John (Susan) Paisley of Dover, Joyce (Frank) Lagatta of Columbus; grandchildren, Ben (Lyndsay) Paisley of Strasburg, Eric and Megan Lagatta both of Columbus; great grandchildren, Noelle and Ian Paisley, Catelyn and Emma O'Connor; brother, Terry (Charlotte) Paisley; sister, Sue (David) Uebel both of Dover.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 5th at 1:00 pm in the Dover Burial Park with Rev. David Wing officiating. Following the burial, a luncheon will be held in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. The family will be greeting friends in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover on Monday from 5-7 pm with FOP Services starting at 7. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Jack may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice at 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Green, OH 44685.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 3, 2019
