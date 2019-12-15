|
John Paul Hastedt
60, died suddenly on Dec. 5, 2019 at home in Spanish Fort, Alabama. John was born on Dec. 19, 1958 in Oakland, California. His family moved to Dover, Ohio in 1960, and he graduated from Dover High School in 1977. John continued to use Dover as his home base for the next 16 years while working a variety of jobs, leading to his work as a sound and lighting technician for bands on tour, including Roger Waters, Neil Diamond, Counting Crows, and Bad Company. He returned to Dover in 1993, and married Bonnie Jo Widder in 1995. They settled in Dover and John worked at Greer Steel until 2011. During those years John always kept his "side gig" and true passion--installing sound systems and special lighting. In 2011 John and Bonnie moved to Mobile, Alabama where he worked for AM/NS Calvert Steel Processing Plant.
John is survived by his wife of 24 years, Bonnie Widder Hastedt, his daughters Staci Marshall (Justin) and Andrea Foster, and his grandchildren Madilyn and Liam Marshall, and Kaelin and Holden Foster. He is also survived by his brother Randall (Brenda) Hastedt, and sisters Betsy Hastedt (Jim Marley), Joanne (Dennis) Habrun, Priscilla Hastedt (Eric Pippert), and Laura (Mike) Fenger, many nieces and nephews, and good friends from childhood and throughout his adult life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Robert C. and Ann K. Hastedt. Throughout his life John was known for his tender heart, his deep love for friends and family, and his hearty laugh and love for a good time. He couldn't tell a story without making you laugh, and he could never say "no" to his adoring dogs. He loved to golf with his brother and brothers-in-law (carrying 3 clubs and usually winning), and never stopped making home improvements for his beloved Bonnie. He will be so greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A celebration of John's life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. NE, New Philadelphia, OH or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 15, 2019