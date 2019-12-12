|
John R. "Jack" Chaney
75, of Bowerston, died Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; children, John, Denise, Tammy, Marla, Kendra, Machele, Melessa, and Heather; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Joyce, Sandra, Kenneth "Lucky", Madge, and Jane; and a large extended family.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, in the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his family to help defray the cost of his final expenses. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019