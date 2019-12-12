Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Chaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. "Jack" Chaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. "Jack" Chaney Obituary
John R. "Jack" Chaney

75, of Bowerston, died Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; children, John, Denise, Tammy, Marla, Kendra, Machele, Melessa, and Heather; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Joyce, Sandra, Kenneth "Lucky", Madge, and Jane; and a large extended family.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, in the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his family to help defray the cost of his final expenses. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -