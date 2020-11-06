1/1
JOHN R. GASCHE
1957 - 2020
John R. Gasche

John R. Gasche, 63, of Strasburg, passed away on Tuesday evening, November 3, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. He was born on January 7, 1957, in Millersburg, Ohio, to the late Reno Roy and Eleanora (nee Gerber) Gasche. John was a 1976 graduate of Garaway High School. He went on to further his education at Hobart Welding School in Troy, Ohio. John began his career at the Greer Steel Company in 1977. He retired after more than 42 years in June of 2019. He married the former Cheryl Schott Williamson on September 13, 2014. Throughout his life, John enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, traveling; and was a history and science fiction enthusiast. He also coached softball several years. John was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Cheryl Gasche of Strasburg; one daughter, Tiffany (Jeremy) Barnhart of Dover; two sons, Shane (Leslie) Smith of Dover and Seth (Lindsey) Gasche of Ashland; a step-daughter, Melanie (Evan) Streb of North Canton; a step-son, David Williamson of Canton; eight grandchildren: Cooper and Hannah Barnhart, Keian and Abriee Smith, Carter Streb, and Reagan and Peyton Gasche; three sisters: Carol McConnell of Millersburg, Janice (Mel) Miller of Sugarcreek, and Marjorie (Ron) Limbacher of Dover; one brother, Glenn (Pam) Gasche of Middleburg Heights; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Pete and Joyce Schott of Canton; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by one infant, brother, Galen; a brother-in-law, Bill McConnell; and a niece, Amy Jo Limbacher.

A public interment service will be held, Monday, November 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Dover Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at: denbowfh.com Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to be serving the family of John Gasche.

Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory, 419-281-2566

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Interment
03:00 PM
Dover Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Denbow Gasche Funeral Home and Crematory
313 Center Street
Ashland, OH 44805
(419) 281-2566
Memories & Condolences
November 5, 2020
I graduated with John in 1976. I considered him a friend.
My prayers and condolances to his wife, children and family. R.I.P.
Ken Beachy
Friend
