Col. John R. Meese, U.S. Army Ret.
87, of New Philadelphia, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a short period of declining health. A son of the late Richard Vernon and Dorothy Marie (Gribble) Meese, John was born July 18, 1932 at Dover, Ohio. John graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1950. Then, in January of 1953, he enlisted with the United States Army and honorably served his country until his retirement in October of 1983. He lead a long and accomplished career with the U.S. Army which included serving in the 101st Airborne, serving as a Green Beret and an Army Ranger, attending Officer's School, serving during the end of the Korean War and completing nine tours of duty in the Vietnam War, just to name a few. During his last seven years in the Army, John also served as a consultant for Boeing in Witittaw, Kansas and he continued consulting for another 10 years after his military retirement. John was an accomplished tennis player and he also represented the U.S. Army in various competitions.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lorane I. Walton with whom he moved back to New Philadelphia to spend the last 16 years of his life and marrying on May 10, 2014. He is also survived by his children, Robert (Alicia) Meese of Columbia, Tenn., Cheryl (Flemming) Pedersen of Henderson, Nev. and Steven (Mary Carol) Miller of San Francisco, Calif.; a daughter-in-law, GiGi Meese of Long Beach, Calif.; his grandchildren, David Meese, Monica Gunther, Alastair and Caitlin Addie and John, Rebekah, Maryanna and Daniel Meese and nine great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Richard and Scott Meese; and two brothers, Richard and Gene Meese.
In keeping with John's wishes, there will be no calling hours and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Inurnment with full military honors will take place in Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of John by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com
