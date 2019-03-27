|
John R. Patterson, Ed.D. 1935-2019
Dr. Patterson passed away on March 24, 2019
surrounded by his family
following an extended illness. John was born in New Philadelphia, Ohio on January 11, 1935 to Ella (Waddington) Patterson and Henry (Pat) Patterson both of whom preceded him in death. In addition to his
parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Katie Graves and two brothers, James H. Patterson and Henry F. Patterson. John is survived by his beloved wife, Gretchen (Oberholzer) Patterson to whom he was married for 60 years; three children, Barbara Patterson of Canton, James R. Patterson of Jackson Township, and Janie (John) Bunch of Marietta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Megan Bunch and John Bunch III of Marietta, Ga.; and one sister, Ellen (Patterson) Hicks of Dover, Ohio. Many nieces, nephews and friends also survive as well as his beloved boxer dog, Keisha.
John was a 1953 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. He then graduated with a Bachelor's degree with majors in mathematics and accounting from Muskingum College in l957. He received his Master's Degree in Educational Administration and his Doctorate in Mathematics Education from the University of Akron. His first teaching job was in the Newcomerstown School District as the high school math teacher. Next, he began teaching math for his high school alma-mater New Philadelphia High School for three years. In l966 he was hired to teach mathematics for Stark State College. He was one of the first full time professors hired to teach there. He was later named the head of the Mathematics Department and that is where he stayed until retiring in June of l995. In l958 he joined the Ohio Army National Guard and was chosen to go to Officer Candidate School to become an officer. He graduated from O.C.S. as a 2nd Lieutenant. He received an honorable discharge from the Nat'l Guard as a first Lieutenant in l966. In 1979, he also became the owner and manager of Patterson Properties which he continued to manage until he sold his last property in 2010. He was the president of the former Stark County Apartment Association in 1985. Before and after retirement, John and Gretchen spent many years enjoying their condo in Florida with friends and relatives including many visits to Disney World, Cleveland Indians Spring Training games, and Ohio State Bowl games with their children and grandchildren. He was a longtime member of the North Canton Elks Lodge and The McKinley Eagles where he and Gretchen spent many hours at ballroom dances. John was a longtime member of John Knox Presbyterian Church in Jackson Township and a current member of Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church in Jackson Township. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor for which he will be missed greatly. The family would like to thank The Windsor Medical Center and Crossroads Hospice for their support and compassionate care.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 29th from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home at 5000 Everhard Road NW with a service following at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be held at the Sunset Hills Mausoleum on Frank Rd. in North Canton. Memorial Contributions can be made to Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church at 5944 Fulton Dr. N.W. Canton, OH 44718.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019