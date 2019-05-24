|
|
John R. Shull
age 80, of Wooster, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at East Chippewa Church of The Brethren, 7207 Chippewa Rd., Orrville, Ohio 44667 with Pastor Brad Kelley officiating. A visitation will take place an hour prior (10:00 -11:00 a.m.) to services at the church. Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster is honored with serving the family.
John was born on March 9, 1939 to Harry and Irene Shull in Gnadenhutten, Ohio. He attended Gnadenhutten High School, graduating in 1957. He married Linda A. Hennell in 1958 and they recently celebrated 61 great years together. She survives. John was a Sales Representative his entire life, first in retail as an assistant manager for Moores Stores and as manager of the appliance and hardware departments for Garvers. He went into electrical sales for General Electric Supply Co., Wooster Lighting and Supply and retired from Rexel Electric Supply Co. After retiring John enjoyed volunteering at People to People, visiting nursing homes with his wife and their Therapy Dog, "Romeo", his friends and church family and playing golf with good friends, Jim, Norm and John. He also enjoyed leaving the cold weather and spending the winters in Florida.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his son, David, daughter-in-law, Holly Shull of Smithville, Ohio; his sister, Ruth Jean Creager of Gnadenhutten; nieces, Kathy McComb, Tina Creager and a nephew, Chris Creager. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Calvin Creager, a niece, Nancy Creager and Kathy's husband, Darrell McComb.
The family would like to express our gratitude to our church family, our friends and LifeCare Hospice for their support and especially their prayers. Words of private or public condolences may be shared with the family at: www.custerglenn.com
Custer Glenn, 330-264-7776
Published in The Times Reporter on May 24, 2019