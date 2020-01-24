|
John W. "Jack" Goth
95, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully after getting a "tap on his shoulder" in Park Village Assisted Living at Dover on January 22, 2020, with his wife at his side. Born in Chillicothe, Ohio, on May 27, 1924, he was the son of the late Charles Henry and Celora R. (Neudorfer) Goth. After graduating in 1942 from Chillicothe High School, he furthered his education at Ohio University where he obtained a bachelors degree and then attended Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Jack honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from 1942 to 1946, as a Sergeant. His professional career spanned 20 years in the circulation department at The Times Reporter. Additionally, he managed Boulevard Lanes and was a chemist at Harchem Division of Wallace Tiernan (formerly Union Camp). Jack was a devout member of Sacred Heart Church where he was a Past Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Ushers Club and a lector. He also enjoyed his membership with the Dover-New Philadelphia Bowling Association and was inducted into the Bowler's Hall of Fame. Additionally, he was a member of the Phi Beta Capa at Ohio University and took pride in his gardens.
Jack will be deeply missed by his family including his wife, Rita, of 67 years, whom he wed on May 24, 1952; his children: Joan Goth of New Philadelphia, Cathy Houglan of Dover, Mary Benya of Columbus; Tricia Breidenbach of Wilmington, DE, Barb (Bob) Geiyer of Findlay, Teresa Goth of New Philadelphia, Martha (Tom) Hacker of Newtown, PA, David (Peggy) Goth of Columbus, Helen (Steve) McKeever of Dover, Steve (Tessa) Goth of Ellicott City, MD, and Paul (Angela) Goth of Medina; and 14 grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in passing by his son-in-law, Fred Breidenbach; and his cousin, Martha Schmerler.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. The Rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. followed by a Knight of Columbus service. Fathers Jeff Coning and Ed Keck will concelebrate a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, January 27th., beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia where the New Philadelphia VFW Post #1445 will render military honors. A luncheon will follow the graveside service at Sacred Heart Parish Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's memory may be directed to Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1699 W. Mound St., Columbus, Ohio 43223, or to Province of St. Augustine, c/o St. Augustine Friary, 221 36th St., Pittsburgh, PA, 15201. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jack by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 24, 2020