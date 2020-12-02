John W. James, Jr.
86, of New Philadelphia, passed away November 29, 2020 in Akron General Cleveland Clinic due to a heart attack. Born in Dover on February 16, 1934, he was the son of the late John W. and Susannah (McCullough) James, Sr. A 1952 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, John's senior yearbook had the caption "In fun and joy, his interest lies" under his photograph. John honorably served his country in the United States Navy on the USS DeMoines for two years. He worked at the Gradall Co. for 41 years prior to retirement in 1994. On October 26, 1957, John married the love of his life, the former Barbara Jean "Jeanie" Police in Sacred Heart Church. Together, they loved to travel the world, and visited all but two of the 50 states. They enjoyed European travel in addition to bus trips to casinos. Wherever he traveled or whatever he did, John always made new friends, never meeting a stranger. He and Jeanie opened Framing for You and enjoyed that business and the relationships created with it. They also were car collectors, especially Mercurys. Together, John and Jeanie chaired the annual First Town Days car show for several years. They were members of the Lincoln Continental Car Club and VMCCA. Additionally, he was a member of the B.P.O.E #510. In 2015, John and Jeanie were the recipients of two awards, The Quaker Foundation Merit Award and the Tuscarawas County Historical Society Zeisberger Heckewelder Award for their community participation. Most importantly, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, enjoyed supporting the kids in their activities.
John will be deeply missed by his wife of 63 years, Jeanie; his children: John (Kimberly) James, Jeffrey (Laurie) James and Julie (Tim) Grimm, all of New Philadelphia; his grandchildren: John (Milissa) James, Amber (companion, Zach Greenwood) James, Alyssa (Vincent) Nehlen, Collin (Stephanie) Getz, Allison (Jordan) Doughty, and Evan James; step-grandchildren: Jonathan, Maria, and Andy Grimm; four great-grandchildren: Kenneth, Morgan, Alexus James and Evelyn Nehlen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Judy (Ray) Caldwell and Tom (Beth Drensky) Police; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in passing by his three brothers, Bill, Bob, and Dick Gray.
A private service and burial in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia will take place later this week. Memorial contributions in John's memory may be directed to either Sacred Heart Church, 139 3rd N.E., New Phila or The Quaker Foundation, P.O. Box 627, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of John by visiting the funeral home website at: www.GeibCares.com