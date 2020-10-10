John W. "Red" Shaw
age 81, of Mount Vernon passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 surrounded by family at the Laurels of Mount Vernon. He was born on April 5, 1939 in Newcomerstown, Ohio to the late Glenn and Frances (Fenton) Shaw. Red grew up on his family farm near Newcomerstown, Ohio and was a member of the local 4H. He worked showing cattle for Rutledge Farms in New Philadelphia before moving to Sunbury, Ohio and working as a cattleman for Producers Livestock in Mount Vernon. It was at Producers where Red grew his fondness for auctions and began auctioning their livestock. Then in 1968, he started John Red Shaw Auctioneer and has operated it for over 52 years. Red loved his work and the people he met over that time. Another hobby turned business for Red was horses and harness racing. In the early 1980's he purchased his first horse, Pennett Hill and from there it has expanded over the years. Some notable horses for Red include, Meadow Dart, Stinging Scooter and the world record holder, Victory Is Coming. Red enjoyed his hunting and fishing trips and always liked to tell a good or bad joke to others. He also remembers the days of his 4H and continued to donate his time and efforts to always help any chapter of 4H. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his wife, Betty (Gadd) Shaw; his daughter, Brenda (Kelsey) Leisure; his son, Tim (Paula) Shaw; his step-son, Andy Bennett; three grandchildren, Krista (Brett) Maze, Travis (Casey) Leisure, Jackie Shaw; and his great-granddaughter, Brylee Maze. In addition to his parents, Red was preceded in death by his infant son, Jeffrey Allen Shaw; and his brother, Kenneth Shaw.
Friends may call on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Monday beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Ben McKinstry will be officiating. Burial will follow in North Fork Cemetery near Waterford. Memorial contributions in Red's name may be made to any local 4H. To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
