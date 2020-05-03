JOHN WILLIAM "JACK" GARRETT
John "Jack" William Garrett

age 82, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in his residence while under the care of Community Hospice. Born in Union Hospital at Dover on May 28, 1937, Jack was a son of the late William and Dorothy Marie (Lorenz) Garrett. Jack attended New Philadelphia High School where he played basketball and was a member of the 1954 undefeated, champion, football team. Following his graduation in 1956, Jack entered into the United States Navy. From 1960-1965 Jack worked for the New Philadelphia City Water Department. From there, he joined the former Warner & Swasey until he relocated to California where he worked at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo, California until his retirement in 1990. Jack returned to the Tuscarawas Valley and worked for Allied Machine and Engineering until 2003. He was a longtime member of the Carl C. Stoller Post 1445 of the New Philadelphia VFW, the New Philadelphia AmVets, the Army-Navy Club and Masonic Lodge 177 at New Philadelphia. Jack enjoyed traveling and fishing in his free time.

Surviving are his children: Rebecca (John) Jackson of California, Merlene (Scott) Hall of Michigan, a step-daughter, Charlotte (Filberto) Ruiz of California; and a step-son, John Carlson; his grandchildren: John Wray, Neal Wray, Gary King, Samantha King, Christina King, Skylar Pettit, Jacee Pettit and Caleb Hampton; step-grandchildren: Ronald Bailey, Tracy Sparacino, his great-grandchildren: Jabin, Ava, and Leo; and his step-great-grandchildren, Manuel and Jasmine. Completing the family are two sisters, Janet Kirk and Janette Hill both of Columbus, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria Garrett, and his second wife, Rita Garrett; a daughter, Laura Pettit; his siblings, Judy Robinson, Jim Garrett, Jerry Garrett, and Jane Ann Harper; and a step-grandson, William Sparacino.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, private services will be held. Burial will take place in the East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jack by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com

Published in The Times Reporter on May 3, 2020.
