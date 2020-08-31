1/
JOHN Y. WEAVER
1932 - 2020
John Y. Weaver

88, of 1458 US 62, Wilmot, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 29, 2020, surrounded by his family, following a period of declining health. He was born on July 23, 1932, to the late Yost and Mary Ann (Hochstetler) Weaver.

On January 15, 1953, he married Anna M. Keim who survives. To this union were born five sons: Nelson (Sarah) Weaver of Millersburg, Ervin (Carol) Weaver of Dundee, David (Marcia) Weaver of Apple Creek, Ray (Ruth Ann) Weaver of Dundee, and Wayne (Ruth) Weaver of the home. Additionally, he is survived by 31 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren, a great great-grandchild; and a sister-in-law, Cynthia Weaver. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Milo Weaver; a grandson, and a great-granddaughter. John was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Funeral services will be held at the home on Tuesday, September 1st., at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Eddie J. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Keim Cemetery in Paint Twp. Friends may call any time after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 31, 2020.
