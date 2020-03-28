Home

Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
JOHN "JOHNNY" YEAGER

JOHN "JOHNNY" YEAGER Obituary
John "Johnny" Yeager

of Carroll County, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease for several years. He was born August 26, 1935 in Lee Township, Harlem Springs, a son of the late Allen E. And Pearl Blazer Yeager. John was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carrollton. He served in the U.S. Army Third Armored Division, CoB 29th Armored Infantry. He was employed at the Cummings/ National City Bank prior to being elected to serve as Carroll County Treasurer for 20 years. He loved serving the people of Carroll County.

On November 21, 1958 he married Lenora Jean George Yeager, who survives him. Also surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Beth (Michael) Taylor, Nancy (Carl) Campbell, Yvonne (Andy) Dawson; five grandchildren: Zac (Johnna) Campbell, Jessica (Robert) McEntire, Andrea and Rachel Dawson, and Elizabeth Taylor; three great grandchildren: Henry and Kylie Campbell and Grant McEntire; brother, Tomas (Judy) Yeager; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, William, Dean, Maxine Poplin, Donald, Mary White, and Ralph. He loved to run a chainsaw and garden, sharing his bounty with family and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, a private graveside was held in Harlem Springs Cemetery with Pastor Tim Dyck officiating. The family asks that memorial contributions by made in John's name to the First Presbyterian Church, 200 North Lisbon Street, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2020
