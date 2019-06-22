Home

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Johnathan Daniel Brinkman


Johnathan Daniel Brinkman Obituary
Johnathan Daniel Brinkman

23, of New Philadelphia died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. Born May 21, 1996, in Union Hospital Johnathan is a son of Jason Brinkman and Carla Pringle both of New Philadelphia. He was a 2015 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and worked alongside his father as an independent carpet and flooring installer. Life with Johnathan was never dull. Anyone around him knew that time spent with him would result in a memorable story to share at a later date. He was caring and free-spirited and lived everyday of his life to its fullest. He enjoyed fishing, target shooting and spending time with his friends.

In addition to his parents, Johnathan will be missed by a sister, Alexandra (Tony) Pallotto, of New Philadlephia; two brothers, Logan Pringle of Cuyahoga Falls, and Justin Brinkman of New Philadelphia; a nephew, Jayce Pallotto; a grandmother, Becky Pringle of New Philadelphia and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will greet guests on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service will be led by Pastor Floyd Stanfill, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in the funeral home's chapel at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Johnathan by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 22, 2019
