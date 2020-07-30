Jon Frederick Faulkner, Sr.
Age 57, of New Philadelphia, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Akron General Hospital. Born in Salem, Ohio on November 19, 1962, Jon was a son of the late Robert L. Faulkner, Sr, and Rose M. Vaughn Faulkner. He attended Leetonia High School and spent a great deal of his professional life as a Truck Driver. Jon enjoyed many hobbies throughout his lifetime which included fishing, target shooting, spending time outdoors, taking scenic drives, collecting Bald Eagle mementos, playing cards, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, the former Kathy Everly, whom he married on July 31, 1997; his children, Angela, Timothy, Malinda, Sueann, Jon, Jim, Julie and Chester; his siblings, Diana (Ed) Campbell, Robert (Cheryl) Faulkner, George (Nancy) Faulkner, and Wilma (fiancé, Terry Powell) Maenz as well as numerous grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jon was preceded in death by two sisters, Cathy Pickens, and Marie Stiffler.
The family will greet guests on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service celebrating Jon's life will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Burial will follow in the East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors who do not plan to stay for the service do not linger at the funeral home after greeting the Faulkner family. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jon by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
.