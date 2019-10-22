|
|
Jonas B. Miller
63, of 9461 Copperhead Road NW, Sugarcreek, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home following a one year battle with cancer. He was born in Wayne County on May 25, 1956 to the late Ben H. and Anna J. (Yoder) Miller and married Vera K. Garber on May 25, 1978. She survives. He worked for Hiland Wood Products in Walnut Creek, was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and was ordained as Deacon on May 3, 1992.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael (Marilyn) Miller of Sugarcreek, Matthew (Karen) Miller of Dundee, Kari (Mark Lynn) Yoder of the home, and Wanda (Bobby) Raber of Charm; 16 grandchildren; brothers, Henry (Edna) Miller of Kidron, Danny (Mary) Miller of Wisconsin, and Aden (Joanna) Miller of Wooster; sisters, Esther Weaver of Applecreek, Katie (Joe) Wengerd of Massillon, Lydiann (Mervin) Shrock of PA, Ella (Eli) Shrock of Michigan; and sister-in-law, Clara Miller of Millersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Levi B. Miller and brother-in-law, Paul Weaver.
Services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 9 a.m. at the Allen Mullet residence, 9602 Copperhead Road NW in Sugarcreek with Bishop David Fry officiating. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery in Wayne Twp., Tuscarawas County. Friends may call anytime at the Allen Mullet residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019