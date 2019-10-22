The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Allen Mullet residence
9602 Copperhead Road NW
Sugarcreek, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonas Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonas B. Miller


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonas B. Miller Obituary
Jonas B. Miller

63, of 9461 Copperhead Road NW, Sugarcreek, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home following a one year battle with cancer. He was born in Wayne County on May 25, 1956 to the late Ben H. and Anna J. (Yoder) Miller and married Vera K. Garber on May 25, 1978. She survives. He worked for Hiland Wood Products in Walnut Creek, was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and was ordained as Deacon on May 3, 1992.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael (Marilyn) Miller of Sugarcreek, Matthew (Karen) Miller of Dundee, Kari (Mark Lynn) Yoder of the home, and Wanda (Bobby) Raber of Charm; 16 grandchildren; brothers, Henry (Edna) Miller of Kidron, Danny (Mary) Miller of Wisconsin, and Aden (Joanna) Miller of Wooster; sisters, Esther Weaver of Applecreek, Katie (Joe) Wengerd of Massillon, Lydiann (Mervin) Shrock of PA, Ella (Eli) Shrock of Michigan; and sister-in-law, Clara Miller of Millersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Levi B. Miller and brother-in-law, Paul Weaver.

Services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 9 a.m. at the Allen Mullet residence, 9602 Copperhead Road NW in Sugarcreek with Bishop David Fry officiating. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery in Wayne Twp., Tuscarawas County. Friends may call anytime at the Allen Mullet residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now