Jonas M. Miller
1944 - 2020
Jonas M. Miller

75, of 3645 SR 557, Baltic, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on Nov. 12, 1944 to the late Melvin D. and Mary (Raber) Miller. On Dec. 1, 1966 he married Anna Schlabach who survives. Jonas was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving is his wife Anna and their eight children, Dennis (Elmina) Miller of Dundee, Allen (Katie) Miller of Sugarcreek, Wayne (Mary) Miller of Baltic, Alma (Reuben) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Roy (Freda) Miller of Dundee, Ervin (Dorcas) Miller of Millersburg, Mary (Nate) Hershberger of Baltic, and Willis (Mary Esther) Miller of the home; 42 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; a sister Lydia (Jake) Graber of Jamesport, Mo; a brother-in-law, Dan A. S. (late Sarah) Raber of Millersburg; and a sister-in-law, Katie (late Dan) Miller of Apple Creek. Preceding him in death are his parents; two brothers, Dan Miller and Enos (Mary) Miller; two sisters, Sarah Raber and Susie (Henry) Mast; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4 at the Wayne J. Miller residence 3721 SR 557, Baltic, OH 43804 with Bishop Andy M. A. Troyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery located on the family farm. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday and any time on Saturday. A special thank you to LifeCare Hospice for their caregiving during Jonas' illness.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 2, 2020.
