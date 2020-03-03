|
Jonas R. Yoder
90, of 3686, TR 159, Sugarcreek, OH, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence after a period of declining health. He was born on September 24, 1929 to the late Rudy J. and Elizabeth (Schlabach) Yoder. He married Anna R. Yoder on April 29, 1954. She passed away in July of 2008. Jonas was a member of Old Order Amish Church and was ordained as minister in 1972. He was also the owner of Yoder Nylon in Charm.
Surviving are his two children, Arlene J. (Roy L) Miller of home, and Leroy J. (Barbara Ann) Yoder of Sugarcreek; two sisters, Verna (Levi) Schlabach, and Ella (Delbert) Shetler; 11 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his parents, a grandson David Miller, and two sisters, Katieann (Alvin Hershberger), and Sara (Lee) Erb.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5th. at 9:00 AM at the family residence with Bishop Ivan M. Raber officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery located on the family farm. Friends may call any time after 10:00 AM on (TODAY) Tuesday, and anytime on Wednesday. A special thanks to Community Hospice for their care during
Jonas' illness.
Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 3, 2020