Jonathan Logan Martin 1996-2019
23, a lifelong resident of Dover died early Sunday morning, March 24, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic following complications from his previous heart transplant and was lovingly surrounded by his family. Logan was an outstanding young man and remembered as a "wonderful people person." He began working for Grinder's Above and Beyond Restaurant in Dover at the age of 16 and his pleasant personality resonated with the hundreds of those he served over the years. Following graduation from Dover High School in 2014 where he played soccer, Logan attended the University of Akron for three years until his heart complications. He planned on a career in media graphics and enjoyed gaming with his friends, loved music of all of genres and attending live concerts with his friends. One of his favorite performers was Mac Miller. He loved spending special time with his family and especially being there for his sister, Emili.
He was born February 26, 1996 in Massillon, Ohio, and will be missed by his family that includes his parents, Jon Martin of New Philadelphia and Debbie Edwards and her companion, Mickey Mamarella of Dover; his sister, Emili Edwards (a student at Dover High School); his maternal grandparents, Gary and Susan Limbacher of Dover and paternal grandmother, Sue Spring of New Philadelphia and adopted grandma, Becky Price. Others important in Logan's life are his aunts and uncles, Keith Limbacher of New Philadelphia and Becky (Jeff) Zeigler of Dover, Kathy (Mike) Slutz of Bolivar and his "brothers" Marcus (Taylor) Mamarella and son, Max, Mason, and Merrick Mamarella along with several cousins. Logan was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Marty Martin and uncle, Mark Martin. His family are grateful for our communities for their love and support of Logan over these past several years and are thankful to the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital Emergency Room and the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital especially Dr. Boyle's team for the love and excellent care he received. Logan strongly supported Lifebanc and the person and family who gave Logan his heart and five years of extra life. In return, Logan generously supported others with his gift of organ donation.
Friends will be received on Saturday, March 30 from 4-8 p.m. at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. His life will be celebrated on Sunday, March 31 beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Following services, Logan will be cremated and inurnment will take place at a later date in the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. Those who cannot attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Logan can visit the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to A Special Wish Foundation, 23 Public Square, Brecksville, OH 44141, Flying Horse Farms, 5260 OH-95, Mt. Gilead, OH 43338, or Wishes Can Happen, 1170 S. Main St., North Canton, OH 44720.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019