Jonathon Paul Ross
Passed away peacefully at home Sunday April 5, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Jon was born on September 26, 1963 in Dover, Ohio. He was the son of Carol (Ross) Ault and the late James Ross. Jon was a graduate of Dover High School and St. Thomas University in Miami, Fla. where he studied sports administration. He lived in Atlanta for many years while working at Star Athletics. More recently, he worked for several years at Vision Express in Uhrichsville. He was proud of his association and work with the Dover Eagles 515 where he was a past vice president. To say Jon was an avid sports fan is an understatement. He lived and breathed sports whether high school, college or professional. He loved the Dover Tornadoes, Ohio State Buckeyes and of course the Browns, Cavs and Indians. He enjoyed playing golf on various local courses and attending the high school state basketball tournaments with lifelong family friend, Wes. He had a definite sarcastic wit and was not shy about sharing his opinions about Ohio sports or any other subject.
He is survived by his mother, Carol (Ross) Ault; his brothers, Jeff (Heidi) Ross and Jamie Ross both of New Philadelphia; sister, Julie (David) Gilbride of Holly Springs, N.C.; many nieces and nephews, Chase (Amy) Ross, Trisha (CJ) Shamp, both of New Philadelphia, Timberly (Alex) Pierce of Columbus, Ohio, Tyler (Katelyn) Ross of Brewster, Ohio and Joshua and Lindsey Dail of Holly Springs, N.C.; and great nieces and nephews, Cecelia and Caleb Shamp of New Philadelphia, Matthew and Melanie Ross of Brewster and Leo Pierce of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, James Ross; and his stepfather, James Robert "Bob" Ault. The family wishes to thank Jon's Eagles "family" for their love and support during Jon's illness.
Services will be private due to the current pandemic. Contributions in Jon's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Sports for Sound (a non-profit organization founded by Jon's nephew to raise money and help provide financial assistance to low-income, hearing-impaired patients in Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties, Ohio) at 8011 Roswell Road, Sherrodsville, OH 44675. We encourage friends and family of the Ross family to uphold them in prayer and share loving memories with them by sending a card, making a call, or visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 7, 2020