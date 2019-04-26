Home

McIntire, Bradham & Sleek
216 E. Larwill Street
Wooster, OH 44691
330-262-7771
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
216 E. Larwill Street
Wooster, OH 44691
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
216 E. Larwill Street
Wooster, OH 44691
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
216 E. Larwill Street
Wooster, OH 44691
Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:45 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville, OH
JONI KAE YODER WADSWORTH


1957 - 2019
JONI KAE YODER WADSWORTH Obituary
Joni Kae Yoder Wadsworth

61, of Burbank passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice LifeCare in Wooster. She was born May 22, 1957 in Yokosuka, Japan, the daughter of Richard A. Sr. and Dorothy J. Lenarz Yoder. She married Arthur Ray Wadsworth, Jr. on August 30, 1997. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2016. She had worked as a registered nurse primarily at Union Hospital in Dover and the Cleveland Clinic in Wooster and several other places. Joni was a member of the Wayne Presbyterian Church. She loved to farm, garden, watch television and spend time with family and friends.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Yoder of Wooster; a brother, Richard A. (Linda) Yoder, Jr. of Ashland and a nephew, Andrew R. Yoder and a niece, Lauren Kae Yoder; step-children, Tim (Lecia) Wadsworth of Tiffin, Craig (Joyce) Wadsworth of Malvern and Amy Wadsworth of Hanoverton; 4 stepgrandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her father.

Friends will be received on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-4:00 p.m. at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster and 1 hour prior to the service on Monday. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Noon with the Rev. Bob Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville at 1:45 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Wayne Presbyterian Church, 7152 Burbank Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.

McIntire, Bradham & Sleek

330-262-7771
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 26, 2019
