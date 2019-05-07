Jordan "Ike" J. Iberg 1939-2019



79, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia. He was born in Walnut Creek on May 29, 1939 to the late Walter and Katherine (Reidenbach) Iberg and married the former Patricia Becker on June 6, 2006. She survives. He was a 1957 graduate of Baltic High School, served three years in the US Army from 1957-1960; was stationed at NATO headquarters in Paris, France. He retired in 1999 from Fleming Foods after 30 years of service and was a 30-year member of Teamsters Local 92 in Canton. He was an avid NASCAR fan having attended more than 100 races over a 30-year span. He enjoyed traveling to Europe; having taken numerous trips to London, Paris and Azores in recent years. He has also visited Germany, and relatives in Switzerland, the birth place of his father, over the years. A favorite past time of his was playing Euchre on the internet.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Lori (Scott) Urfer of Idaho and Wendi Iberg of New Philadelphia; two step-sons, Jeffrey (Amy) Sierra of Freeport and Pase (Eryka) Lupeamanu of Texas; seven step-grandchildren; one step-great granddaughter; one sister, Lela Lengacher of Kent; brother-in-law, Robert Ott of North Canton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Ott.



Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fiat Cemetery with Pastor Terry Wilcox officiating where military honors will be conducted. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.



