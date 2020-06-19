Joseph C. Koprivec
1951 - 2020
Joseph C. Koprivec

68, of Dellroy and formerly of Brewster and Uhrichsville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1951 to the late Anthony F. and Eileen (Simmons) Koprivec, Sr. and graduated from the hearing impaired program at McKinley High School. Joe was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors and his family. He was a member of Believer's Assembly Church in Beach City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan, whom he married on January 7, 1978.; and a brother, Anthony Koprivec Jr. He is survived by five children, Joe, Jackie, Steph, Mike and Candy; 12 grandchildren; a sister, Darlene Kail; sisters-in-law, Liz Koprivec, Sally Johns and Carol Cain.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. Burial will follow in the East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to services.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
JUN
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

