Joseph C. Rusznak
Age 76, a resident of New Philadelphia, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 following a period of declining health. Born July 8, 1943 in Perth Amboy, N.J., Joseph was the son of the late Joseph A. Rusznak and Bertha May Conrad. Joseph earned the rank of Eagle Scout just prior to graduating from Woodbridge High School in 1961. He continued to be active in Scouting for many years by being a Webelos Leader for his son, as well as attending years of Klondike derbies as an adult leader at Camp Tuscazoar. Following high school, Joseph attended Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Biology with a minor in Accounting in 1965. Prior to moving to New Philadelphia, he worked for the JT Baker Chemical Company. After settling here in 1977, he joined Union Camp in Dover, Ohio in materials management. He also served as a consultant for Prime Management and a chemist for McMillen Contamination Control and Predictive Maintenance. Joseph retired in 2006. Joseph was a man of God, serving Trinity Episcopal Church in multiple different roles including Lay Reader, Senior Warden and Junior Warden. He had been a member there for over 42 years. One of his major joys in life came from umpiring baseball, softball and refereeing volleyball. He worked many levels including junior high, JV, High School, as well as Division II and III college baseball. Joseph was the PONY commissioner of baseball in Tuscarawas County for many years and felt that his major accomplishment during that timeframe was getting two umpire crews to work in the PONY League World Series in Washington, PA. Those crews worked in 1994 and for the 50th Anniversary of PONY in 2001. Joseph was on the Community Mental Health Board of Directors for many years and was proud to serve his community in this aspect. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he enjoyed many years of watching his children and grandchildren participate in sporting events, marching band and high school and college activities.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Diane of 53 years whom he married on April 25, 1966. Also surviving is a daughter, Stacy (Dennis) Wolfe of Round Rock, Texas and a son, Jason C. (Jodie) Rusznak of Richmond, Ind. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kole Wernowsky, Jolie, Jace, Jarett and Jennings Rusznak.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and there will be no formal services. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Joseph by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Memorial contributions in Joseph's memory may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church, 122 Third St NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019