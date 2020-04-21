Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Seck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph H. "Joe" Seck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph H. "Joe" Seck Obituary
Joseph "Joe" H. Seck

68, of Carrollton passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. Born on September 3, 1951 in Carrollton a son of Arla Jean (Kibler) Seck and the late Joseph F. Seck. Joe was a graduate of Carrollton High School in 1969 and Kent State University in 1973 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked seven and a half years with the Ohio Department of Transportation and 39 years as a civil engineer with Central Allied Enterprises, Inc. of Canton. He also served 16 years as a Harrison Township Trustee. His memberships included, former Carroll County Coon Hunter's Club, National Rifle Association, National Wild Turkey Federation, American Legion Post 44 in Canton, Loyal Order of Moose, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts 3301 and 4120, and the Carroll County Veteran's Club. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing accordion, and antiquing.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary (Cernava) Seck, whom he married August 18, 1973; his mother, Arla Seck; brother, David (Vikki) Seck; sister, Sherry Casper; thirteen nieces and nephews; and fourteen great nieces and great nephews.

In accordance with Joe's wishes cremation has taken place accompanied by a private family burial. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. Contributions in memory of Joe may be made to, Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church (Building Fund), 616 Roswell Road NW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 or Carrollton Board of Education (Cafeteria Fund), 205 Scio Road SW, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.

Dodds, 330-627-5505
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -