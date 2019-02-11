|
Joseph "Joe" Kinsey
67, of Dover, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at his home. Born on August 29, 1951, in Dover, he was the son of the late John and Betty (Ellwood) Kinsey. Joe graduated from Indian Valley North High School with the class of 1969. He honorably served our country in the Army National Guard. Joe worked for McKnight Trucking and Dover Chemical for many years. He was a talented handyman who could fix just about anything. He owned Total Home Repair until he retired and was a member of the Dover-Zoar Gun Club.
On April 26, 1980, he married Debbie McDade who survives. Other survivors include his three children; Heather (Mark) O'Connor of New Philadelphia, Eric (Bobi) Kinsey of New Philadelphia, Kelli (Tom) Clinard of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Rian and Garin O'Connor, Max, Grady, Jack, and Cy Kinsey, Nolan, Wyatt, and Crosby Clinard; his brother, John Robert "Mike" (Connie) Kinsey of New Philadelphia; his sister, Jill (Ed) Haglock of Navarre; sister-in-law, Vicki Griesen; nephew, Mike (Robin) Griesen of Dover; niece, Nikki (Jody) Stodt of Dover.
Honoring Joe's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. There will be no services or calling hours. To sign an online guestbook for Joe, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 11, 2019