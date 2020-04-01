|
|
Joseph "Joe" L. Breehl
77, of Newcomerstown, passed away, Monday, March 30, 2020 in Aultman Hospital at Canton. Born in New Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Luther) Breehl and had retired from the former Central Fuel Company where he worked as a coal miner. Joe was a member of the Salem-Evans Creek Lutheran Church at Stone Creek and was an avid car enthusiast and loved building and restoring Chevrolets.
On April 14, 1962, he married Tyra K. (Simmons) Breehl and together shared over 57 years of marriage. Also surviving are three daughters: Beth Ann (Jim) Luyster of Newcomerstown, Debbie (Ed) Woodring of Stone Creek and Tiffany (Jason) Lewis of Stone Creek; six grandchildren, Bryan and Joey Wilson, Eddie and Madison Woodring and Benjamin and Parker Lewis. Four brothers and a sister also preceded him in death.
A private family graveside service will be held in Salem-Evans Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery at Stone Creek with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Joe by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 1, 2020