|
|
Rev. Joseph Leroy Sherrell
was born August 11, 1932 to the late Enoch and Lena (Chandler) Sherrell in Midvale, OH. On March 7, 2019 God called him to rest in his home of eternal glory at the blessed age of 86. After moving to Akron in the 1960's, he was employed by Roberson Clay Co. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Glenda Faye (Kelker) Sherrell; son, Mark Keith Sherrell; two sisters, six brothers, one granddaughter and two great-grandsons.
He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, daughters,
Navella Sherrell Hayes, Yolanda (Larry) Sherrell Pratt,
Benita Sherrell Wilson, Laura Morris, all of Akron, OH; ten grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Homegoing services will be on Thursday, 11 a.m., March 14, 2019, at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Rosehill
Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to: 891 Sherman St., Akron, OH 44311.
Rhoden Memorial Home, Akron, 330-724-1201
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 12, 2019