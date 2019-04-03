Home

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Regina Coeli Catholic Church
Alliance, OH
Joseph Michael Sorge


1935 - 2019
Joseph Michael Sorge Obituary
Joseph Michael Sorge

Family and friends may call from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5th., at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held immediately following the visitation on April 5th., at Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Alliance at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the

Society, 6111 Oak Tree Blvd., Suite 130, Independence, OH 44131, or Catholic

Charities, 800 Market Ave. N., Suite 1150, Canton, OH 44702.

Arrangements are with Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at: www.ctcfuneral.com

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,

330-823-1050
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 3, 2019
