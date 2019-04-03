|
Joseph Michael Sorge
Family and friends may call from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5th., at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held immediately following the visitation on April 5th., at Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Alliance at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the
Society, 6111 Oak Tree Blvd., Suite 130, Independence, OH 44131, or Catholic
Charities, 800 Market Ave. N., Suite 1150, Canton, OH 44702.
Arrangements are with Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at: www.ctcfuneral.com
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,
330-823-1050
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 3, 2019