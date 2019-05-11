The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH MICHAEL WHITE


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOSEPH MICHAEL WHITE Obituary
Joseph Michael White

46, of Mineral City, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 2, 1973 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Norlyn White of Mineral City and the late Linda (Green) White. He was protestant by faith, enjoyed fishing and loved playing his guitar.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his two sisters, Candice (William) Russell of Mineral City and Kimberly White of Terre Haute, Indiana. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister Vicki (White) Kutch.

Arrangements are being handled by Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now