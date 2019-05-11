|
Joseph Michael White
46, of Mineral City, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 2, 1973 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Norlyn White of Mineral City and the late Linda (Green) White. He was protestant by faith, enjoyed fishing and loved playing his guitar.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his two sisters, Candice (William) Russell of Mineral City and Kimberly White of Terre Haute, Indiana. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister Vicki (White) Kutch.
Arrangements are being handled by Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 11, 2019