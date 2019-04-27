|
|
Joseph Richard Quillin 1929-2019
89, of Mineral City, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a recent illness. A son of the late Stewart I. and Edna Marie Quillin, Joe was born May 6, 1929 at Sandyville, Ohio. Joe was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War and was a longtime self-employed excavator. He was a member of the New Philadelphia Elks and the American Legion. During his younger years, Joe enjoyed fishing and hunting and was also an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris (Farnsworth) Quillin whom he married on March 28, 1953; a son and daughter-in-law, Richard Bradley and Sherie Quillin of Mineral City; a daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Tom Harmon of Mineral City; his grandchildren, Jamie (Patrick Louive) Quillin and Stacey (Brandon) Symons both of Bolivar and Jessica Harmon of Summerlin, Nevada and his great-grandchildren, McCall, Adelie and Piper Symons and Oliver Louive. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marjorie Lembright and Val Colbert and two brothers, George and Ronald Quillin.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Joe's life will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor John Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Brown Cemetery on Tabor Ridge. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Joe by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made Joe's memory to the Salvation Army, 809 Emmett Avenue NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 27, 2019