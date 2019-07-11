|
|
Joseph T. Goodwin
62, of Dover, passed away July 7, 2019 following an apparent heart attack. Born in Dover on January 26, 1957, he was the son of John J. and Janet (Stringer) Goodwin of Dover. After graduating from Dover High School in 1975, Joe was a successful carpet installer, owning Baumberger Carpet for the past 17 years. He never left a job site without making a new friend. Most importantly, Joe was a very supportive and loving father and grandfather, also giving much of his time, attention, and love to his extended family. He was very proud of his son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Cortney, for dedicating their time as coaches to young athletes, not only as a coach but a mentor. He was also a proud, dedicated fan of his grandson, Caden, rarely missing a game and always being the first to congratulate the team. Joe met no stranger and was loved by all.
Joe is survived by his wife, Renee Goodwin; his son, Joel (Cortney) Goodwin of Dover; his grandson, Caden Goodwin; step-daughter, Sara Kenosky; step-granddaughter, Katrina Kenosky; and nephews, John Himonetos and Jacob Goodwin. Joe was preceded in passing by his brothers, John and Jeff Goodwin; and his grandparents, John and Mary Goodwin and Joe and Helen Stringer.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A service celebrating Joe's life will follow in the funeral home on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Jamie Blickensderfer officiating. Inurnment in Dover Burial Park will be held at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view an online memorial by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 11, 2019