1/1
Joseph W. Lowery Sr.
Joseph W. Lowery, Sr.

83, of New Philadelphia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 17, 2020, from Mercy Medical Center.

Friends are invited to call Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 to 1 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at 5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover. Pastor Rasheed As-Samad and Jeff Matthews will lead a Homegoing Service following the visitation in the funeral home at 1 p.m. All are invited to share memories and condolences with the family and view a complete obituary for Joe by visiting his memorial on the funeral home website.


Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 19, 2020
I remember him from high school.Rest in peace.
Lucille Gerber Logan
Classmate
