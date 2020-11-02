1/1
Joseph W. Yoder
1931 - 2020
Joseph W. Yoder

89, of Millersburg died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek. He was born in Noble County, Indiana on July 23, 1931 to the late William H. and Emma (Mullet) Yoder and married Janet Sloan on April 24, 1987. She survives. He worked many years as a meat cutter. He drove school bus for the Holmes County Training Center and following his retirement, he drove for the Amish Community. He was a member of the Berlin Mennonite Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Ann (Andrew) Miller of Sugarcreek, Lois (John, deceased) Smith of Walnut Creek, Mark (Angie) Yoder of Millersubrg, Rebecca (Mike, deceased) Renner of Millersburg, Esther (Lee) Kurtzman of Canton; three step daughters, Betsy (Mike) Miller of Ashland, Robin Litten and Jenny (David) Glasser both of Georgia; brothers, Bill Jr. (Mary) Yoder of Berlin and Larry (Sarah Ann) Yoder of Sugarcreek; sister, Fannie (Roy L., deceased) Miller of Dundee; 22 grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Lester, Melvin, Herman, Floyd Wayne and his sisters, Dorothy (Jake) Miller, Katie (Paul) Miller, and Mary (Vernon) Shetler.

Public graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Berlin Community Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Hochstetler officiating. Friends may call at the cemetery on Thursday from 1-2 PM prior to the graveside service. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Berlin Community Cemetery
NOV
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Berlin Community Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
