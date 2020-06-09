Josephine Harmon
Josephine Harmon

99, of Dover passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Josephine was born in Beyne Heusay, Belgium, on Nov. 2, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Catherine Gruselin. Josephine married Lester Harmon on June 7, 1945, during the World War II Campaign in Belgium. She made the trip to the New York Harbor in April of 1946 on the ship S.S. Brazil. Her mother, sister, and brother-in-law were reunited in 1973 for a month-long visit in Dover, Ohio with Josephine and Lester and their five children. Lester preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 1977. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Jean and Jean Gille Gruselin; her sister, Antoinette (Pierre) Gruselin Lemoine; along with her son, Michael Harmon. Josephine was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren.

She leaves behind four children, Arlette Harmon of Dover, Jerry (Rebecca) Harmon of Dover, Tommy (Kim) Harmon of Mineral City, and Linda Byrne of Texas; along with nine grandchildren, Brian Harmon of Dover, Scott (Carolyn) Harmon of Dover, Kristin Tango (Jason Kelly) of Dalton, David (Allyson) Harmon of Belle Center, Rachel (Michael) Patt of Canton, Jessica Harmon of Nevada, Dan, Katie, and Scott Byrne of Texas; ten great-grandchildren, Amanda (Collin) Yoder, Reece, Zane, Elizabeth, and Blake Harmon all of Dover, Nathan, Madelyn, and Julia Harmon of Belle Center, Jaxson Kelly of Dalton, and Kaden Byrne of Texas.

A graveside service will take place at Dover Burial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Flood and Arno Harmon officiating. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover are handling the arrangements. To sign an online guestbook for Josephine, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 9, 2020.
