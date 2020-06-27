Josephine Marie Armstrong55, of Dennison, passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Born April 10, 1965 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Robert Edward and Beverly Marie (Riley) LeMonte. Jo was a lifelong area resident who had attended Claymont High School before earning her S.T.N.A. certification. She worked for several area nursing homes over the course of her more than twenty year career, the most recent being Hennis Care Centre in Dover. Jo was a devoted nurses' aide who truly loved taking care of her residents. She will be remembered for her loving and giving personality by many. She enjoyed several collections at her home, including many roosters, lighthouses, and angels.On April 19, 2002, Jo married Todd Allen Armstrong who survives her at their home. She is also survived by her sons, Kenneth (Missy) Milburn, Jr. and James Milburn; stepsons, Todd (Angela) Armstrong, Jr. and Curtis Armstrong; a number of grandchildren; siblings: Marianne Collins, Robert (Mary) LeMonte, Dennis (Shelly) LeMonte, and Jennifer (Conrad) Sommers; numerous nieces and nephews; parents-in-law, James B. and Virginia D. Armstrong; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Patty Armstrong and Tim and Eliza Armstrong; and a large extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Penny Geltz; and brother-in-law, Paul Collins.A public graveside service, officiated by Pastor Don Snow, will be held at noon on Monday, June 29th., in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. In the interest of public health, no public visitation or service at the funeral home is planned. Contributions honoring Jo's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.