JOSEPHINE MARIE ARMSTRONG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSEPHINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Marie Armstrong

55, of Dennison, passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Born April 10, 1965 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Robert Edward and Beverly Marie (Riley) LeMonte. Jo was a lifelong area resident who had attended Claymont High School before earning her S.T.N.A. certification. She worked for several area nursing homes over the course of her more than twenty year career, the most recent being Hennis Care Centre in Dover. Jo was a devoted nurses' aide who truly loved taking care of her residents. She will be remembered for her loving and giving personality by many. She enjoyed several collections at her home, including many roosters, lighthouses, and angels.

On April 19, 2002, Jo married Todd Allen Armstrong who survives her at their home. She is also survived by her sons, Kenneth (Missy) Milburn, Jr. and James Milburn; stepsons, Todd (Angela) Armstrong, Jr. and Curtis Armstrong; a number of grandchildren; siblings: Marianne Collins, Robert (Mary) LeMonte, Dennis (Shelly) LeMonte, and Jennifer (Conrad) Sommers; numerous nieces and nephews; parents-in-law, James B. and Virginia D. Armstrong; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Patty Armstrong and Tim and Eliza Armstrong; and a large extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Penny Geltz; and brother-in-law, Paul Collins.

A public graveside service, officiated by Pastor Don Snow, will be held at noon on Monday, June 29th., in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. In the interest of public health, no public visitation or service at the funeral home is planned. Contributions honoring Jo's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved