Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
(740) 942-2650
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSHUA D. KNIGHT


1990 - 2019
JOSHUA D. KNIGHT Obituary
Joshua D. Knight

29, of Uhrichsville, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his home. He was born October 7, 1990 in Dover, a son of Joseph and Karen Rotkoski Knight. He was an equipment operator for Tucson Excavating, an avid fisherman, enjoyed country music and playing his guitar and working on cars, but most of all spending time with his girls. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Rotkoski; and great grandparents, Stanley and Ruby Rotkoski.

Surviving in addition to his parents of New Philadelphia; are his wife, Deborah Devore Knight; three daughters: Jade, Julia and Danielle; a brother, Jeremiah (Chloe) Knight of Canton; maternal grandmother, Mildred Rotkoski of New Philadelphia; aunts and uncles: Mary Ann (Rob) Jones of Springfield, Missouri, Richard "Ricky" (Lori) Rotkoski of New Philadelphia and Ellen Nigro; Lacy (Tim) Devore of Uhrichsville, cousin and best friend; cousins: Landon (Baylie) Grove and Scotty and Anthony Callen; and his nephews: Colin, Derek, and Caleb Jones.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 15th., from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan Snow officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. The memorial guestbook may be signed at:

www.clark-kirkland.com

Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 740-942-2650
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 15, 2019
