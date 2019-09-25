|
Joy Charlene Robb Stealey
age 50, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully early September 18, 2019, in Mercy Medical Center at Canton following a
July 31st. stroke. Born in Union Hospital at Dover on August 20, 1969, Joy is a daughter of Kenneth and Peggy Knapp Robb of Dover. She was a 1987 graduate of Tusky Valley High School and Buckeye Career Center. Joy furthered her education at the Columbus School of Dog Grooming and owned and operated K-9 Klippers at Dover for many years. Most recently, she was employed by Flex Technologies at Mount Eaton. She was an avid lover of the outdoors and loved having her family beside her as she hunted, camped, canoed, hiked and rode ATVs. Joy also had a great love for all animals and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to her parents, Joy leaves behind her daughters, Selena Stealey of Kent and Sierra Stealey of Dover; two brothers, Jeffery (Amy Jo) Robb of Spring, Texas and John Robb of Dover; her former husband and friend, Gregory Stealey of Dover; and a dear friend, Anissa Shear of Rittman, Ohio. Completing the family are an Aunt, Blace (Darrell) Chambers of North Canton; numerous nieces and nephews and many cousins. Joy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harold and Ruth Knapp; her paternal grandparents, Edward and Nellie Robb; a niece, Victoria Robb; an uncle and aunt, Harold and Norma Jean Knapp; and an uncle, Dale Robb.
Services were held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Inurnment in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia will take place at a later date. The family requests memorial contributions in Joy's name be directed to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Joy by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019