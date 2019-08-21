|
Joyce A. Frantz
76, of Dover, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a lengthy illness. A daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn (Snyder) Evans, Joyce was born September 22, 1942 at Uhrichsville, Ohio. Joyce attended Uhrichsville High School and later graduated from New Philadelphia High School. She was a longtime employee of Chase Bank where she worked as a teller for more than 30 years.
Joyce was an avid bowler during her younger years. She also enjoyed shopping and was a Lady Elk of the New Philadelphia B.P.O.E #510. Most of all, Joyce was a woman of great faith who thoroughly enjoyed attending church. She will be remembered for her generous spirit and one who was always caring and giving to others.
She is survived by her husband, Gene A. Frantz whom she married on March 14, 1958; her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Jodi Frantz of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Christopher Stephens, Michael (Lisa) Stephens, Alesha (Marcus) Johnston, Emily (Jake) Murray and Dillon Frantz; her great-grandchildren, Michael and Savannah Stephens and Jaden and Tanner Johnston; her sisters, Becky (Will) Hughey of Uhrichsville and Sally Houston of Barnhill and many nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Gale Stephens who passed away on October 1, 1999 and two brothers, Bill and Tom Dill.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Joyce's life will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with her nephew, Rev. Jimmy Houston, officiating. Burial will follow in Bisel Cemetery. Following the service a luncheon will be held in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Joyce by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Joyce's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 21, 2019