Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
Joyce A. Furbay


1960 - 2019
Joyce A. Furbay Obituary
Joyce A. Furbay

59, of Tuscarawas passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 following a period of declining health. Joyce was born on September 12, 1960 in Dennison, Ohio to the late Earl and Myrna Davidson Furbay. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Earl "Buddy" Furbay and best friend, Deb Hutchison.

Joyce had been employed as a Home Health Aide for many years. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, gardening and being with her family, they were the center of her life.

Joyce is survived by a son, Jarvis (Paris) Furbay of Reno, Nevada; siblings, Linda (Randy) Brillhart of New Philadelphia, Janet Ickes of Wooster, Sharon (Howard) Smith of Strasburg, Randy (Cherie) Furbay of Texas, David Furbay, Dianna (Rick) Bearducci both of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Ariona, Darious, Aubrey, Peyton; step-grandchildren, Jackoby, Keagan and many nieces and nephews, including Kelly, Jaylyn and Matthew.

The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, November 7th from 5-7 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Joyce may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral homes website. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 5, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
