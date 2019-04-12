|
|
Joyce Ann Decker
79, of Uhrichsville, was reunited with her beloved parents in heaven when she passed away at her home on Tuesday April 9, 2019. Born September 24, 1939 in Tuscarawas, she was a daughter of the late John R. Decker, Jr. and Ethel Leone (Steinbaugh) Decker. Joyce grew up in Tuscarawas and was a 1957 graduate of Tuscarawas-Warwick High School. She devoted her life to her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed traditional hobbies like sewing and knitting, but was also very progressive as she loved technology and enjoyed building computers. She was a woman of deep faith who read her Bible daily. Most of all, she loved her family and was very proud of her children and grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her children: Connie (Dan) Barstow, Mark (Amanda) Tice and Leslie Henry; grandchildren: Anissa Billiter, Madelynne Tice, James West, Ryan Tice, Bailey Henry and Tori Tice; great-grandchildren: Alex, Kristin, Benjamin, Gabriel, Rylee, Camden, Gabriella, Aubrey and Kayden; former spouse and dear friend, William Tice; siblings: John, Gary and Billy Decker, and Kay Hickson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Decker; and sister, Penny Zink.
Pastor Mike Travis will officiate a memorial service and celebration of her life on Saturday, April 13th., at 1:00 p.m. in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to .
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019